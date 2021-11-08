5.5 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 8 ноября, 2021
На Первомайском проспекте Рязани произошло ДТП

7info

В понедельник, 8 ноября, в центре Рязани произошло ДТП. Видео с места происшествия разместила группа «ДТП и ЧП Рязань».

На съезде с путепровода столкнулись два легковых автомобиля. На месте работают сотрудники Госавтоинспекции.

