На Касимовском шоссе Рязани произошло ДТП

7info
На Касимовском шоссе Рязани произошло ДТП

Вечером в среду, 8 сентября, на Касимовском шоссе в Рязани произошло ДТП. Видео с места происшествия опубликовала группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ.

Столкнулись легковые автомобили Ford Kuga и Volkswagen Polo. Подробности неизвестны.

