Понедельник, 25 октября, 2021
На дорогу в Рязани рухнула часть эстакады у бывшего «Полсинаута»

Рядом с бывшим торговым центром «Полсинаут» в Рязани на дорогу рухнула часть стены. Фотография с места происшествия появилась в группе «Рязань».

Грунт обрушился со стороны Заводского проезда.

Подробности случившегося неизвестны.

