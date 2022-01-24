-9.2 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 24 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюПроисшествияДорожные происшествия Рязань

Массовое ДТП с маршруткой произошло у Радиоуниверситета в Рязани

7info

Днём 24 января на улице Гагарина произошло массовое ДТП. Пост опубликовала группа «ДТП. Аварии. Рязань».

По словам очевидца, у здания Радиоуниверситета столкнулись несколько автомобилей, среди них — маршрутка. Движение затруднено.

— Без пострадавших, — прокомментировала аварию пресс-служба регионального УГИБДД.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,881ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img