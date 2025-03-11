Вторник, 11 марта, 2025
Рязань
Павел Малков, фото: правительство Рязанской области
Власть и политика

Малков об атаке БПЛА: Пострадавших и материального ущерба нет

Алексей Самохин

Губернатор Рязанской области Павел Малков прокомментировал произошедшую ночью 11 марта атаку БПЛА.

По словам главы региона, пострадавших и материального ущерба нет. На местах падения обломков работают оперативные службы.

Губернатор напомнил, что по данным министерства обороны России над Рязанской области ночью уничтожено 22 вражеских дрона.

Павел Малков также поблагодарил подразделения ПВО и РЭБ за чёткую, слаженную работу.

