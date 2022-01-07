-4.7 C
Рязань
Пятница, 7 января, 2022
Из ТРЦ «Круиз» в Рязани эвакуировано 800 человек

7info

Днём 7 января из рязанского ТРЦ «Круиз» эвакуировано 800 человек. Об этом сообщила пресс-служба регионального ГУ МЧС России.

Среди эвакуированных — 90 детей.

Причина случившегося — срабатывание пожарной сигнализации. Тревога оказалась ложной.

