5 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 7 ноября, 2021
Детектив Шумякина рассказала свою версию пропажи рязанки Елены Логуновой

7info

Детектив Екатерина Шумякина, занимающаяся поисками пропавшей в Рязани Елены Логуновой,сообщила сою версию произошедшего. Пост она опубликовала в инстаграме. 

В сообщении Шумякина практически обвиняет в гибели рязанки семью её мужа Александра. 

