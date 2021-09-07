13.1 C
Автомобиль сбил лося на дороге под Рязанью

В Клепиковском районе автомобиль сбил лося, сообщила группа «RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ».

ДТП случилось на трассе Клепики — Рязань на участке между Кельцами и Криушей. Лось погиб.

По данным Госавтоинспекции, люди в ДТП не пострадали.

