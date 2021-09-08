11.8 C
Рязань
Среда, 8 сентября, 2021
В Рязани рассмотрят возможность сохранения скульптуры на здании бывшего ДК «Птицеводов» 

Елена Лобанова
В Рязани рассмотрят возможность сохранения скульптуры на здании бывшего ДК "Птицеводов" 
Фото: ЯндексКарты

В среду, 7 сентября, члены Художественного Совета рекомендовали рассмотреть возможность сохранения скульптуры на здании бывшего ДК «Птицеводов». Об этом сообщает пресс-служба мэрии. 

Вопрос о демонтировании скульптуры подняли на заседании совета во время обсуждения капитального ремонта фасада здания. 

— Заявителем было представлено три варианта возможного оформления фасада здания (колористическое решение и отделочные материалы). По результатам рассмотрения вопроса членами Художественного Совета было рекомендовано проработать вопрос сохранения и восстановления скульптурной композиции, размещаемой на фасаде здания, — говорится в сообщении.

