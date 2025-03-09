Воскресенье, 9 марта, 2025
Происшествия

В Рязани сгорел автомобиль

Анастасия Мериакри

В Рязани 8 марта сгорел автомобиль. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области.

Вызов о пожаре поступил в 10:14. Горел гараж. На место происшествия выехали 2 единицы техники и 9 человек личного состава. В результате пожара сгорела машина и пострадал гараж.

Из людей никто не пострадал. Огонь охватил площадь в 36 квадратных метров. Причина пожара не называется.

Напомним, сегодня ночью произошел пожар в Спасском районе. Пострадал ребенок 8 лет.

