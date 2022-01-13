-15.8 C
Рязань
Четверг, 13 января, 2022
В Рязани пассажиры вытолкнули застрявший в снегу автобус

7info

В Рязани пассажирам пришлось толкать застрявший в снегу автобус. Видео опубликовала группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ.

Запись сделана вечером 12 января на парковке ТЦ «Олимпийский».

— Молодцы! Вот так и живём, — говорит автор видео.

