Проект строительства нового моста через Оку в Рязани
В Минтрансе рассказали, что сделают с дорогами к новому мосту через Оку в Рязани

Алексей Самохин

Представители Минтранса Рязанской области в комментариях в соцсетях губернатора Павла Малкова рассказали, какие работы проведут перед запуском нового моста через Оку в Рязани.

Пользовательница соцсети задала вопрос, чем обусловлено решение планировщиков, по которому две полосы дороги в селе Дядьково переходят в четыре полосы на мосту.

Вот, что ответили чиновники:

Строительство такого объекта нужно выполнять комплексно, вместе с подъездными путями к существующим дорогам. Развязки потребуются на дороге Рязань — Спасск и в районе Дядькова. Улицы Большую и Центральную нужно расширить, чтобы ускорить поток транспорта. Активная жилая застройка в этой зоне в ближайшее время приведёт к постоянным пробкам.
Проектирование планируем начать в 2026 году. А к самой реконструкции приступить в 2027 году, чтобы ввести эти объекты в эксплуатацию одновременно с новым мостом.

