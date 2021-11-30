6.2 C
Рязань
Вторник, 30 ноября, 2021
Новости Рязани

В Дашково-Песочне вышел из берегов пруд

Александр Ильин
Фото: Новости Рязани ВКонтакте

В Дашково-Песочне вышел из берегов один из прудов, сообщает очевидец в группе «Новости Рязани ВКонтакте». 

По словам рязанца, на месте работают водолазы и сотрудники «Водоканала».

