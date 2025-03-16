Воскресенье, 16 марта, 2025
Рязань
Фото: группа "Рязанский колледж электроники" ВКонтакте
Общество

Рязанский колледж электроники отметил 75-летие со дня основания

Анастасия Мериакри

Рязанский колледж электроники отметил 75-летие со дня основания. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба учебного заведения.

«За эти годы наш колледж стал домом для тысяч талантливых студентов и местом притяжения невероятных идей и инноваций. Мы гордимся не только знаниями, которые передаются из поколения в поколение, но и дружной атмосферой, которая объединяет нас всех», — говорится в посте.

Напомним, на базе Рязанского колледжа электроники был создан центр практической подготовки, оснащенный полетными зонами, и запущена новая образовательная программа «Эксплуатация беспилотных авиационных систем». В образовательные программы колледжа также включены профессиональные модули «Ремонт и обслуживание БАС», «Оператор БПЛА» и «Программирование БАС».

