Вторник, 8 февраля, 2022

Каток на стадионе «Локомотив» закроют до 11 февраля

В Рязани до 11 февраля приостановит работу каток на стадионе «Локомотив», сообщила группа спортшколы «Золотые купола».

Причина — погодные условия.

Ранее до 17 февраля каток закрыл вход для рязанцев младше 18 лет из-за антиковидных мер.

