7.5 C
Рязань
Пятница, 8 октября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В субботу в Рязанской области ожидается до +14 градусов

7info7
В субботу в Рязанской области ожидается до +14 градусов

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области опубликовало прогноз погоды на 9 октября.

Согласно прогнозам синоптиков, ожидается переменная облачность. Без осадков. Ветер переменный, до 7 м/с.

Температура ночью – от -6 до +1°С. Днём ожидается от +9 до +14°С.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

spot_img
Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,704ЧитателиЧитать
1,521ЧитателиЧитать

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]