В Рязанской области явка на 15:00 второго дня голосования составила 27,86%

Александр Ильин
В субботу, 18 сентября, по состоянию на 15:00 явка на выборы в Госдуму в Рязанской области составляет 27,86%. Данные приводит корпус общественных наблюдателей.

Напомним, к концу первого дня голосования явка составила 19,40%.

