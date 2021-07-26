25.3 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 26 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости РязаниКультура
Новости РязаниКультура

В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»

Кристина Белова
В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
- Advertisement -

В понедельник, 26 июля, в Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр». Он расположился на улице Щедрина, 21.

— Это будет точка сердцебиения культурной жизни Рязани. Люди, которые пишут стихи, поют, думают и ищут таких же талантливых людей, они здесь будут встречаться, — сказал инициатор создания центра писатель Захар Прилепин.

В центре будут проходить выставки, чтения, спектакли.

  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
  • В Рязани открыли арт-пространство «Есенин центр»
НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,524ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]