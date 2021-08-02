31.9 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 2 августа, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия Рязани

В Рязани нашли труп женщины

Елена Лобанова
В Рязани нашли труп женщины
Фото из социальных сетей.
- Advertisement -

В понедельник, 2 августа, в Рязани нашли труп женщины. Об этом сообщили очевидцы в социальных сетях.

Женщина лежала на одной из городских парковок.

На месте работали медики и полицейские.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,522ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]