В Ряжске сохранят оба железнодорожных переезда

В Ряжске, где строят платный путепровод, сохранят оба железнодорожных переезда. Об этом сообщили в ВКонтакте представители Минтранса Рязанской области.

— С учетом мнения жителей Ряжска, Ряжского района, ОАО «РЖД» принято положительное решение о сохранении железнодорожного переезда 314 км. Вопрос о закрытии железнодорожного переезда 312 км на сегодняшний день не рассматривался. В настоящее время оба железнодорожных переезда 312 км и 314 км открыты для движения автомобильного транспорта, — говорится в сообщении.

Строительство платного путепровода в городе вызвал много вопросов у местных жителей. Люди опасаются, что у них не будет бесплатной альтернативы.

