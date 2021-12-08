1.2 C
Рязань
Среда, 8 декабря, 2021
В Рязани на пересечении улиц Большой и Тимакова случилось ДТП

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ

В Рязани на перекрёстке улиц Большой и Тимакова произошла авария с участием легкового автомобиля, сообщает RZN LIFE. 

На месте происшествия работали сотрудники Госавтоинспекции. 

Официальная информация о ДТП уточняются. 

