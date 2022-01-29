-5.2 C
Рязань
Суббота, 29 января, 2022

В Рязани эвакуировали ТРЦ «М5 Молл»

Александр Ильин

Вечером 29 января в Рязани эвакуировали посетителей ТРЦ «М5 Молл», сообщил «РИА 7 новостей» очевидец.

По его словам, сейчас в здании работают оперативники с собаками.

Подробности происшествия уточняются.

