В подвале дома в Санкт-Петербурге нашли труп девушки

Елена Лобанова
В четверг, 9 сентября, в Санкт-Петербурге нашли присыпанный землей труп девушки. Об этом сообщает РИА «Новости»

Тело обнаружили в подвале дома на Лиговском проспекте. 

— Труп девушки нашли в подвале дома №200 на Лиговском проспекте. Останки были по пояс присыпаны землей, — говорится в сообщении. 

В настоящее время устанавливается личность девушки.

