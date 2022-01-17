-5.2 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 17 января, 2022
В Москве ищут водителя, сбившего насмерть пожилую женщину

7info

На юго-востоке столицы разыскивается водитель, совершивший наезд на пожилую женщину, которая от полученных травм скончалась. Подробности сообщила Госавтоинспекция Москвы.

ДТП произошло в 10.40 на Ташкентской улице во дворе дома 27.

— В настоящее время сотрудники Госавтоинспекции принимают все необходимые меры для установления личности и местонахождения водителя, — говорится в сообщении.

