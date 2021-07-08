27.5 C
Рязань
Четверг, 8 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости мираКультура
Новости мираКультура

В Москве госпитализировали Игоря Верника

Елена Лобанова
- Advertisement -

В Москве госпитализировали актера и ведущего Игоря Верника. Об этом сообщает telegram-канал «112».

По данным источника, у мужчины проблемы с сердцем. В настоящее время он находится в одной из столичных клиник.

— Ему предстоит плановая коронарография, в результате которой ему назначат лечение, — говорится в сообщении.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на РИА «7 новостей» в «ЯндексНовости». Будет интересно!!!

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,529ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]