24 C
Рязань
Пятница, 27 августа, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия РязаниТоп новость

Столкновение двух легковушек на улице Вокзальной попало на видео

Елена Лобанова
Столкновение двух легковушек на улице Вокзальной попало на видео
Фото из социальных сетей

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

В пятницу, 27 августа, в Рязани столкнулись две легковушки. Произошедшее попало на видео.

На записи видно, что одна из легковушек при повороте не учла двигающийся по прямой автомобиль.

Из-за этого произошло столкновение.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,523ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]