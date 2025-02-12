Среда, 12 февраля, 2025
Власть и политика

Сергей Игонин назначен и.о. руководителя Дирекции дорог Рязанской области

Алексей Самохин

Исполняющим обязанности руководителя Дирекции дорог Рязанской области назначен Сергей Игонин. Информация об этом появилась на официальном сайте ведомства.

Официально Сергей Игонин работает заместителем директора, курирующим вопросы строительства, ремонта и обслуживания дорог.

Напомним, ранее стало известно об увольнении директора организации Максима Соколова

