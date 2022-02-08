0.5 C
Рязань
Вторник, 8 февраля, 2022

С 21 февраля QR-код можно будет получить по результатам теста на антитела

С 21 февраля QR-код можно будет получить по результатам теста на антитела

Россияне смогут получить QR-код по результатам теста на антитела уже в этом месяцев, пишет РИА Новости.

Согласно приказу Минздрава РФ, такая возможность появится с 21 февраля. О том, как будет проходить процедура выдачи QR-кодов, пока не уточняется.

