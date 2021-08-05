25.7 C
Рязань
Четверг, 5 августа, 2021
Новости РязаниОбщество

Рязанскую пристань планируют и дальше благоустраивать

Елена Лобанова
В Рязани планируют и дальше благоустраивать пристань. Об этом сообщил на своей странице ВК министр транспорта Вадим Решетник. 

Он напомнил, что весной на Оке установили дебаркадер. С тех пор в город на круизных судах прибыли свыше 2 500 туристов.  

— Гостей рязанской земли при выходе с теплохода встречает уютная пристань: цветущие клумбы, мощеные плиткой тротуары, уличные фонари и скамьи, с которых открывается чудесный вид на Оку. Благоустроенная территория у дебаркадера создает у туристов приятное впечатление о нашем городе, — написал Решетник. 

Министр подчеркнул, что на достигнутом планы не останавливаются.

