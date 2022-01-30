-5.2 C
Рязанка, сын которой умер в Перинатальном центре, поблагодарила медиков из реанимации

Фото: @inzina_veronika
Рязанка Вероника Инзина, сын которой скончался в Перинатальном центре, опубликовала пост, в котором рассказала о случившемся.

Реанимация часть 1.

Марк родился с 1 баллом по шкале Апгар. Его реанимировали больше 10 минут, мы хотим сказать огромное спасибо зав. отделением реанимации Новикову Алексею Викторовичу и всей его команде (врачам и медсёстрам) за то, что воскресили нашего мальчика и дали возможность побыть с ним (пусть конец в итоге печальный, но все равно это дорогого стоит) там работают очень хорошие люди и замечательные специалисты, за жизнь маленьких борются до последнего!!!

Сынуле завели сердце с помощью адреналина, и подключили к ИВЛ (сам он так и не задышал). Он сразу же впал в кому, тк никаких реакций не было. Далее его ввели в лечебную гипотермию (охлаждение до 32 градусов, с целью торможения отмирания клеток головного мозга, вызванной при гипоксии). Так он должен был пролежать 3 дня, и при согревании надежда была, что он очнётся, но этого не произошло, слишком было сильное поражение мозга, мы уже это понимали, да и врачи с реанимации говорили все как есть и не скрывали. Спасибо им за это тоже.

Ранее Вероника опубликовала пост, в котором просит откликнуться родителей, пострадавших от действий медиков.

