-4.1 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 30 января, 2022

Рязанка позвонила в поликлинику 200 раз, пытаясь вызвать врача

Жительница Рязани звонила в поликлинику 11-й больницы 200 раз, чтобы вызвать врача. Об этом она рассказала в группе Новости Рязани ВКонтакте.

— Понимаю, звонков много, болеют много, но какого хрена вы трубку не берёте ни по одному номеру? — задаёт вопрос рязанка.

По её словам, особенно тяжело приходится старикам.

