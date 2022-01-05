-5.2 C
Рязань
Среда, 5 января, 2022
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Рязанка пожаловалась на нечищеные от снега улицы

7info

Жительница Рязани пожаловалась на уборку улиц Дашково-Песочни от снега. Пост разместила группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ.

— Улицы не собираются чистить, Песочня, — написала автор сообщения.

Отметим, 5 января в Рязани выпали сильные осадки.

