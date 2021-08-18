20.8 C
Рязань
Среда, 18 августа, 2021
Появились фото с места ДТП на улице Интернациональной в Рязани

7info
РИА «7 новостей» публикует фотографии, с места ДТП на улице Интернациональной в Рязани.

Авария случилась вечером 18 августа. На месте работают сотрудники Госавтоинспекции. Рядом с повреждённой машиной лежит женщина.

Подробности уточняются.

