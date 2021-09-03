14.8 C
Рязань
Пятница, 3 сентября, 2021
После обнаружения трупа 17-летнего юноши в Рязани организовали проверку

Елена Лобанова
вакцинация

Следователи организовали проверку по факту обнаружения трупа в строительном вагончике на улице Юбилейной. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального СК.

По информации источника, труп нашли ночью.

— На теле следов насильственной смерти не обнаружено. По факту произошедшего московском межрайонным следственным отделом организовала доследственная проверка, — рассказали в управлении.

Напомним, ранее сообщалось, что юноша был рабочим.

