Вторник, 18 марта, 2025
Происшествия

Появилось видео с места ДТП с маршруткой в Рыбновском районе

Анастасия Мериакри

В Рыбновском районе Рязанской области 18 марта произошло ДТП, в котором пострадали граждане. Видео с места ДТП публикует группа «M5 Ural Team» ВКонтакте.

По предварительным данным, на автомобильной дороге М-5 на территории Рыбновского района маршрутка «Рыбное — Рязань» столкнулась с грузовым автомобилем. Прокуратура организовала проверку по факту дорожно-транспортного происшествия.

В результате ДТП есть пострадавшие. Их госпитализировали в медицинское учреждение.

