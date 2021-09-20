7.9 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 20 сентября, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

Опубликовано видео «погрома» в «Детском мире» в Рязани

7info
Опубликовано видео «погрома» в «Детском мире» в Рязани

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

ВКонтакте опубликовано видео «погрома» в магазине «Детский мир» в ТРЦ «Премьер» в Рязани.

На записи можно заметить лежащие на полу груды детской обуви, коробки. Всё это осталось после примерки покупателями.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,650ЧитателиЧитать
1,520ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]