-8.8 C
Рязань
Среда, 26 января, 2022

Опубликовано видео эвакуации посетителей рязанского ТРЦ «Премьер»

spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Опубликовано видео эвакуации посетителей рязанского ТРЦ «Премьер»

Александр Ильин
Фото: ДТП и ЧП Рязань

В группе «ДТП и ЧП Рязань» появилось видео эвакуации посетителей рязанского ТРЦ «Премьер».

По словам очевидца, на место происшествия приехали кинологи, службы ЧС, нашли подозрительный чемодан.

Сейчас здание ограждают лентой.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,884ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img