Огромную пробку на въезде в Рязань сняли на видео

Многокилометровую пробку на Солотчинском шоссе сняли на видео. Запись опубликована ВКонтакте. 

Движение на въезде в Рязань затруднено уже три дня из-за дорожных работ. 

