На улице Островского в Рязани упало дорожное ограждение

Елена Лобанова
В Рязани, на улице Островского, упало дорожное ограждение. Об этом сообщили очевидцы в социальных сетях.

Рязанцы написали, что это ограждение сделали совсем недавно — весной.

— Может быть, ГОСТы со СНиПами поменялись, но на 5 мм углублять забор в асфальт как-то не очень надежно. До первого сильного ветра или велосипеда, — говорится в сообщении.

