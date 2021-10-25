2.7 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 25 октября, 2021
На Северном обходе в Рязани ограничат движение 28 и 29 октября

Александр Ильин
Фото: Минтранс Рязанской области

В Рязани на две ночи, 28 и 29 октября, перекроют движение на Северном обходе. Об этом сообщает региональный минтранс. 

Движение будет ограничено с 23:00 по 5:00. 

По данным ведомства, ограничения связаны с техническим обслуживанием разводного моста. 

