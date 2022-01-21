-9.1 C
Рязань
Пятница, 21 января, 2022
На перекрёстке у «Глобуса» в Рязани поменяли знак «движение по полосам»

7info

На перекрёстке у гипермаркета «Глобус» поменялся знак «движение по полосам». Об этом сообщает группа «Подслушано у Водителей Рязани #ПУВР».

Изменения коснутся автомобилей, едущих в сторону Муромского шоссе по улице Советской армии.

— Многие так и ездили, но теперь это будет официально, — пишет пользовательница ВК.

