0.1 C
Рязань
Вторник, 8 февраля, 2022

МЧС предупредило о сильном тумане в Рязанской области

spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

МЧС предупредило о сильном тумане в Рязанской области

7info
Фото: сайт ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области
Предыдущая статья21-летний рязанец задержан за кражу из игрового клуба

8 февраля в Рязанской области ожидается сильный туман. Метеопредупреждение опубликовал сайт регионального ГУ МЧС России.

До конца суток видимость на дорогах при тумане составит 100-500 метров.

Будьте осторожны! Соблюдайте скоростной режим!

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,932ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img