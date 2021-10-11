8.5 C
Мать пропавшего мужчины обратилась к рязанцам

Мать пропавшего мужчины обратилась к рязанцам

Мать пропавшего 27-летнего жителя посёлка Гусь-Железный Касимовского района Станислава Грушина обратилась к рязанцам.

Вот что Людмила написала в комментариях на странице ПСО «Лиза Алерт»:

Народ! Люди! Милые!!! Многие пишут в личку мне, что видят там, видят тут….. Ну позвоните вы, как увидите по телефонам, которые есть на объявлениях. Не запомнили? Да и не надо!!! В полицию то можно позвонить или в 112 на худой конец! Должны же понимать, что пока я доеду до того места, время то опять пройдёт!!! Спасибо за понимание!!!

Местонахождение мужчины неизвестно с 30 сентября. Один из пользователей ВК написал, что видел его в Рязани у завода Центролит.

