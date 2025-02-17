Понедельник, 17 февраля, 2025
-11.4 C
Рязань
Фото: Надежда Панкова
Экология, природа, животные

Кабаны Окского заповедника проводят будни, играя с полиэтиленом

Анастасия Мериакри

Кабаны Окского заповедника проводят будни, играя с полиэтиленом. Соответствующее видео опубликовала старший научный сотрудник заповедника Надежда Панкова.

«Мимо забытого кем-то на поле полиэтилена мы ходили почти год. Еще весной Фанечка его обнаружила и с некоторой опаской осмотрела. В дальнейшем кабаны периодически его изучали — не изменились ли его свойства. Заглядывали под него. В дождливую погоду под полиэтиленом было сухо, в сухую — влажно. Сам он состарился и позеленел. Но кабаны относились к полиэтилену с некоторым почтением. Он был таким же необходимым атрибутом местности, как осиновое бревно на дороге, которое потеряли лесовозы, или старое колесо под яблоней», — описывает реакцию кабанов на мусор Надежда.

Полиэтилен долгое время пролежал на поле, все больше роднясь с ландшафтом заповедника. Эту проблему устранили кабаны. Заметив в очередной раз пакет, они по-новому увидели его или услышали. На морозе он громко шуршал и хрустел, если его ворошить рылом. Быть может, эти звуки и запустили игровое поведение. А что было дальше, смотрите в видео.

Материалы рубрики

© Информационное агентство 7info. Политика конфиденциальности

Отдельные публикации могут содержать информацию, не предназначенную для пользователей до 16 лет.

Возрастное ограничение: 16+

Следите за нашими материалами в соцсетях

Все права защищены. ©7info.ru. 2025. Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г. Телефон для связи: +79993737778.