Среда, 19 января, 2022
Юлия Рокотянская поздравила рязанцев с Крещением из купели

Глава Рязанской Гордумы Юлия Рокотянская поздравила рязанцев с Крещением из купели.

Ролик, в котором запечатлено, как чиновница погружается в крещенскую купель, появился на её странице ВКонтакте. В конце видео Рокотянская обращается к зрителям:

-С праздником, — сказала она.

