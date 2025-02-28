Пятница, 28 февраля, 2025
Власть и политика

Игорь Греков экстренно вызвал к себе в СИЗО правозащитницу Меркачёву

Валерия Мединская

Журналист и правозащитница Ева Меркачёва получила телеграмму из «Лефортово», в которой её просят приехать к находящемуся под стражей бывшему вице-губернатору Рязанской области Игорю Грекову. Телеграмму Меркачёва опубликовала в своём tg-канале.

— Почтальон пришёл со словами: «Срочно! Очень срочно!» Как пишет Википедия, Игорь Греков — бывший вице-губернатор Рязанской области, задержан по подозрению в получении взятки. 103 — это закон о содержании под стражей, ПВР — правила внутреннего распорядка, — разъяснила женщина содержание телеграммы.

Правозащитница отметила, что планирует направить запрос во ФСИН на проверку «Лефортово». Также информация будет передана в УПЧ по Москве и в ОНК.

— Очень интересно, что нарушает «Лефортово». Еще два года назад там было нормальное питание, медобеспечение (про безопасность даже не говорю), — обратила внимание Ева Меркачёва в своей публикации.

