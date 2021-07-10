26.3 C
Рязань
Суббота, 10 июля, 2021
Елена Сорокина поздравила рязанку со столетним юбилеем

7info
Елена Сорокина поздравила рязанку со столетним юбилеем
Утром в субботу, 10 июля, глава администрации Рязани Елена Сорокина поздравила со столетием жительницу города Евдокию Семеновну Исаеву. Видео мэр опубликовала на странице ВКонтакте.

— От всей души желаю здоровья, благополучия, оптимизма и побольше солнечных дней! — написала Сорокина.

