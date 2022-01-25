-20 C
Две рязанские команды попали в телевизионные лиги КВН

По итогам участия в XXXIII Международном фестивале КВН «КиВиН — 2022» две команды из Рязани попали в телевизионные лиги.

Коллектив Академии ФСИН «Армия прекрасных половин» сыграет в Первой лиге в Уфе, команда РГУ им. С. А. Есенина «За проезд передаём» выступит в Международной лиге КВН в Минске.

— Очень приятно, что сразу две наши команды попали в телевизионные лиги, — отметил директор Официальной Рязанской лиги МС КВН Алексей Жеглов. — Этот успех стал плодом их плодотворной работы в течение всего сезона. Уверен, что ребята и дальше будут прогрессировать, добиваться успеха в игре. Ну и, конечно, не забудут про рязанского зрителя и будут опробовать свои новые номера на родной сцене.

Две рязанские команды попали в телевизионные лиги КВН

