Доступ к пляжу Борковского карьера временно ограничили

7info
Доступ на пляж 3-го Борковского карьера у гипермаркета «Лента» ограничен, сообщила пресс-служба администрации Рязани.

Ограничения временные из-за работы техники на прибрежной линии. Через некоторое время пляж откроют. 

