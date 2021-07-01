20.1 C
Рязань
Четверг, 1 июля, 2021
Четверо рязанцев умерли от коронавируса

7info
1 июля зарегистрированы четыре смерти рязанцев от коронавируса, сообщил федеральный оперативный штаб.

Всего с начала пандемии скончались 612 рязанцев, заболевших COVID-19.

Сегодня стало известно о 95 новых заболевших. Выздоровели 84 рязанца.

